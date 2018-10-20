Girls soccer: Lions take down North Haven

The Foran High girls soccer team netted all of its goals in the second half to cruise to a 3-0 victory over North Haven High at the DeVito Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

“We are playing freer,” Foran head coach Casey Blake said. “It finally hit us that if we just relax and play the kind of soccer we’re capable of that good things can come out of it… This is how we’ve been capable of playing all season.”

The short-handed Indians peppered the Lions with five shots, to Foran’s one, over the opening 40 minutes. But the Lions, who improved to 4-9-2 with their second straight win, came out recharged after the break.

Ariana Montero scored the opener 4:39 into the second half, with Courtney Musante providing the assist. Montero lashed a shot from the right side, powering it through the gloves of North Haven keeper Katie Rogers.

It took Foran just over two minutes to double its advantage.

At 32:14, freshman midfielder Rylee Tondora lobbed a shot over the top of Rogers into the back of the net — with Tessa Malesky notching the assist.

Senior forward Yasmina Lingane then capped the Lion triumph with 8:21 left to play, curling a shot into the corner off a feed from Tondora.

“It was a total-team effort,” Blake said. “Everyone contributed… It’s nice to get a win too.”

Lion keeper Abigail Lucas made nine saves to record the shutout, with defenders Maxine Lynch, Eleanor Noyes and Gabriella Muoio and midfielder Anna Lee Melton providing support.

North Haven fell to 3-9-2 overall.

Foran, which dispatched of Career/Hillhouse, 5-0, on Friday, will look to wrap up the season on a three-game winning streak Tuesday night at 6:30 when it travels to Ken Strong Stadium to face West Haven (5-6-4).

“With all of the new players we have, it gives them some more experience and it ends on a positive note,” Blake said. “It gives them something more to strive for in the off-season.”