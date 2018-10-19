Milford Mirror

Cross country: Lauralton Hall takes 12th at league meet

By Milford Mirror on October 19, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Lauralton Hall cross country team placed 12th out of 19 teams at the Southern Connecticut Conference championships held Friday at East Shore Park in New Haven.

Coach Ellis Gill’s varsity team in order of finish with their times are as follows: Mary Feeney 33rd 22:06, Mia Pastorok 60th 23:10, Margaret O’Connor 62nd 23:17, Catherine Palaia 63rd 23:17, Abigail Baisley 78th 24:00, Caroline Taylor 86th 24:26 and Kiera Henry 91st 24:51.

The Crusaders will compete next week at Class M states at Wickham Park.

