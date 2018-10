Anna Lee Melton scored two goals when the Foran High girls soccer team defeated Hillhouse/Career, 5-0, on Friday.

Yasmine Lingane, Anna Byers and Ariana Montero also scored goals for coach Casey Blake’s Lions (3-9-2).

Abigail Lucas and Emily Wheaton combined in net for Foran.

Thais Saucedo made 9 saves for Hillhouse/Career.