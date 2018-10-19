Girls cross country: Jonathan Law 9th at SCC meet

Led by sophomore Katie Konareski’s 19th-place finish, the Jonathan Law girls cross country team took 9th at Friday’s SCC cross country championships at East Shore Park in New Haven.

The race was won by Guilford’s Meredith Bloss in 19 minutes, 19 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.

Guilford also won the meet with 62 points. Law finished with 236 points.

Konareski ran a 21:20 to earn second-team All-SCC honors.

Law’s second runner was also a sophomore and Kaylee Brotherton took 28th (21:57).

She was followed by freshman Jenna Wasserman (58th, 23:13), senior Laura Dennigan (62nd, 23:24) and sophomore Jordyn Konlian (67th, 23:50).

The Law freshmen team captured that meet, with 20 points to edge Shelton with 35. Those were the only two teams that had five runners in the race to qualify as a team.

Courtney Hanson, Lindsay Konlian and Lucia Pino took 6th, 7th, and 8th overall (first, second and third in the team scoring) to lead Law.

Law’s other two runners were Lauren Davis (11th overall, 5th team scoring) and Allison Gachi (15th overall, 9th team scoring).