Milford Mirror

Expect lane closures on New Haven Avenue/Route 162

By Milford Mirror on October 19, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

UPDATE: Motorists can expect lane closures on Route 162 from Eels Hill Road to Anderson Avenue, the DOT announced Oct. 19. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. The regular work schedule for this project is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PREVIOUS POST: The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be doing a milling and resurfacing project on Route 162, New Haven Avenue, in Milford through Oct. 22.

The project consists of milling and resurfacing 1.71 miles of Route 162.

The milling portion of the project was expected to start Tuesday, Oct. 9, and run through Monday, Oct. 15. The resurfacing was expected to run from Tuesday, Oct. 16, through Monday, Oct. 22.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Movie Menu: Sweeney Todd, Hocus Pocus, Twister and more
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress