Girls volleyball: Foran Lions triumph on Senior Night

Foran High defeated Hillhouse High, 3-0, in girls volleyball on Senior night Thursday.
Briana Brassell had 8 kills for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions.
Kailey Loewenberg had 8 aces.
Corina Massey had 9 digs.
