Girls volleyball: Foran Lions triumph on Senior Night

By Milford Mirror on October 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High defeated Hillhouse High, 3-0, in girls volleyball on Senior night Thursday.

Briana Brassell had 8 kills for coach Julie Johnson’s Lions.

Kailey Loewenberg had 8 aces.

Corina Massey had 9 digs.

