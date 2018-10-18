Girls soccer: SHA tops Lions

Foran High lost 1-0 to the Sacred Heart Academy girls soccer team on Wednesday.
Abigail Lucas had four saves for the Lions (2-9-2).
Paige Johnson scored the lone goal for SHA (7-3-3)
Mary Sarah Olson was in goal for SHA.
