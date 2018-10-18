Milford Mirror

Girls soccer: SHA tops Lions

By Milford Mirror on October 18, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High lost 1-0 to the Sacred Heart Academy girls soccer team on Wednesday.

Abigail Lucas had four saves for the Lions (2-9-2).

Paige Johnson scored the lone goal for SHA (7-3-3)

Mary Sarah Olson was in goal for SHA.

