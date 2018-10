Lauralton Hall defeated Foran High, 3-0 (25-22, 29-27, 25-14) in an SCC volleyball match on Wednesday.

The Crusaders improved to 8-8; the Lions are 3-14.

For Lauralton, Juliette Donovan had 4 digs, Sydney O’Neill had 1 ace, 3 kills and 1 dig, Maddie Martone had 3 aces 11 digs and 1 assist and Theresa Piscitelli had 4 aces, 10 kills and 7 digs.

For Foran, Briana Brassell had 6 kills and 3 blocks and Mary Grace Weissauer had 29 digs.