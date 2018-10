Jonathan Law defeated the Career/Hillhouse girls soccer team, 6-0, on Wednesday.

Jocelyn Wirth and Michelle Montes scored goals in the first half for coach JD Rhode’s Lady Lawmen.

Samara Thacker, Andriana Bruno, Grace Wootton and Jamie Jaser had goals in the second half.

Thacker, Wootton, Ashley Regina, Bruno and Brooke Dillman had assists.

Law had 22 shots to 3 for Career/Hillhouse.

Jillian Hall had one save and Morgan Taylor three.

C/H’s Jalen Chandler made 15 saves.