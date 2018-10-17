Party in the Stacks is this weekend

The Friends of the Milford Library are hosting its third annual Party in the Stacks Saturday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.

The theme this year is “The Legends of Charles Island,” a celebration of pirates, shipwrecks, mermaids and other seafaring literature. The Silent Auction Committee has done extremely well in procuring prizes for the silent auction. Featured items include an African safari, a sailboat and a submarine. Bidding is open online and will conclude at the live event Saturday. To bid on items or purchase tickets visit: BiddingOwl.com/FriendsofMilfordLibr.

The African Safari package for two or four includes a six night stay at Zulu Nyala Heritage Safari Lodge/Tented Camp with three meals per day. It includes two game viewing activities per day on the Zulu Nyala Game Reserve. The services of an experienced ranger will be available to assist in planning activities. The prize does not include airfare, transfers, laundry, drinks and extra activities and tours.

Another featured item in the auction is a new 14’ Sunfish Sailboat. This boat provides automatic gust control while providing enough canvas to harness the winds. It is described as for both beginners and advanced sailors, children and adults.

A vintage painted and decorated styrofoam submarine created in the 1990s by artist Bill Meddick is also up for bid.

Other items include artwork, theater tickets and dining excursions, including Stonebridge Restaurant in Milford.

For information email: [email protected]

Costumes are encouraged but are optional. The emcee for the evening is Brian Smith.

Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at the Milford Library Circulation Desk or on the library’s website (Friends’ page). Milford Library is located at 57 New Haven Avenue, Milford. Additional information is available at [email protected], or call 203-783-3291 or check the library’s website: milfordlibrary.org.