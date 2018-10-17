Spotlight: Upcoming events in Milford

Artisan market on the Green

The Milford Artisan Market will take place Saturday, Oct. 20, from 10-5 and Sunday, Oct. 21 from 11-4, on the Milford Green. There will be 80 handcrafted artisan booths, food and children’s activities.

Mason’s breakfast

The Milford Masonic Family will present a breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Masonic Hall, 59 Broad St., in Milford from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Donation of $8 includes omelet, fried or scrambled eggs, French toast or pancakes with bacon or sausage. There will also be potatoes, toast, orange juice and coffee or tea.Special rates for families with small children. For further information call 203-877-4977

Trick or Trot Run

The 7th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Beth-El Center will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27, beginning at Lisman Landing (37 Helwig St. in Milford) at 9 a.m. Run or walk a 3.2-mile scenic route through Milford. Fee is $27 per person for advanced registration/$30 same day. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item as a donation to the Beth-El Center. Register at milfordtrickortrot.com.

Irish music

Flynn Cohen and Duncan Wickel will perform in an special afternoon concert at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 28 at St. Gabriel Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford, sponsored by the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann chapter. The concert is also a fund-raiser for the P.V. O’Donnell chapter with proceeds going toward scholarships for young people interested in learning Irish traditional music and participating in national and international competition. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at https://pvodonnellcce.brownpapertickets.com. For additional information call 203-876-9973.

Preschool Showcase

Kids Count will be hosting its annual Preschool Showcase at the Milford Public Library

on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Preschools from Milford will share information about their programs. For information call Peggy Kelly, Executive Director, at 203-783-3627 or email at [email protected].

Arsenic and Old Lace

Jonathan Law High School, 20 Lansdale Ave., will perform Arsenic and Old Lace Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for General Admission and $7 for Senior Citizens, Children, and Students with a valid ID. During the Saturday matinee at 2pm, Senior Citizens are admitted for free.

Veterans dinner

The United Church of Christ in Devon will host a Veteran’s Day Roast Beef Dinner Saturday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m . Catering is by Lasse’s of Milford. Reservations are required. Price is $14 and includes roast beef, potatoes, vegetable, salad, bread and butter plus homemade desserts with coffee, tea and ice water. Bring your own wine or beer. Call Jean Klink for reservations at 203-874-6422. All proceeds benefit the work of the church. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Veterans parade

The City of Milford will be hosting its Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. All units and marchers are asked to assemble at the Daniel Wasson Field parking lot at 1 p.m.

The Milford Concert Band will be performing their Salute to Vets concert at Milford City Hall, approximately 20 minutes after the parade.

The City of Milford’s Veteran’s Day Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 11, in front of City Hall at 10:45 a.m. All are invited to attend.

If your organization would like to participate, contact Tom Flowers at 203-444-5351 for more information.