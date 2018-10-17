Milford Mirror

New Haven man pleads not guilty to bank robbery charges

By Milford Mirror on October 17, 2018

A New Haven man indicted Sept. 18 on two counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery for crimes that took place last year and this year has pleaded not guilty to the crimes, according to John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Vincent Jones, 50, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Garfinkel in Bridgeport Oct. 17 and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. He has been detained since Aug. 9, when he was arrested on related state charges.

The indictment alleges that Jones tried to rob the Key Bank located at 245 Main Street in East Haven on July 31, 2017; robbed the Webster Bank located at 247 Boston Post Road in Orange of $5,469 on July 31, 2017, and robbed the Bank of America located at 1331 Boston Post Road in Milford of $6,578 on Aug. 8.

If convicted, Jones faces a maximum prison term of 20 years on each count.

Durham stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the East Haven, Orange, Milford, New Haven and Waterbury police departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas P. Morabito.

