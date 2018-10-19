Movie Menu: Sweeney Todd, Hocus Pocus, Twister and more

Looking for a classic movie to watch this weekend?

Check out what’s playing on television and broadcast stations.

Friday, Oct. 19

Terms of Endearment (1982)

Shirley MacLaine finally won an Oscar (after four nominations) for her dynamic portrayal of a mother so focused on herself that she can’t see other people.

9:45 p.m., Flix

Saturday, Oct. 20

A League of Their Own (1992)

Geena Davis relives a momentous moment in time when women stepped on home plate in this Penny Marshall look at the power behind an all-female baseball league.

6:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., IFC

Sweeney Todd (2007)

Johnny Depp was Oscar nominated for revealing his musical self in this dark film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical about murder and mayhem in London.

9 a.m., Freeform

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962)

Geraldine Page received her third (of eight) Oscar nominations for her riveting recreation of her stage role as an aging actress in this drama by Tennessee Williams.

9:45 p.m., TCM

Misery (1990)

Kathy Bates won an Oscar for her exaggerated performance as a most devoted fan in this fun movie translation of the Stephen King novel.

1:30 p.m., AMC

The Spirit of St. Louis (1957)

James Stewart fulfilled a professional dream of his by getting to play (a much younger) Charles Lindbergh in this epic about the first trans-Atlantic flight by plane.

3:45 p.m., TCM

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Just in time for Halloween, Bette Midler has a rollicking good time in a comedy about witches, magic and all the fun of this time of year.

6:05 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, Oct. 21

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton have nothing better to do than chase tornadoes in this popular thriller that celebrates the power of bad weather.

1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., CMT

The Exorcist (1973)

Ellen Burstyn was nominated for Best Actress for her touching look at a mother pained by the reality that her daughter may be possessed in this movie adaptation of the best-selling novel.

1:34 p.m., AMC

Gypsy (1962)

Rosalind Russell made us all believe in the power of a mother’s love, and ambition, in this movie version of the Broadway hit about Gypsy Rose Lee.

3:45 p.m., TCM