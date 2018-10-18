This Weekend: Concerts, RIFF and more

RIFF

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival will screen over 100 films Oct. 18-21 at various locations in Ridgefield. Tickets are$35-$200. For more information, visit riffct.org.

Capturing Waveny

The Capturing Waveny exhibit runs Oct. 18-21 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Livingston Taylor

Livingston Taylor will perform on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Bridgeport Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $27-$47. For more information, visit bijoutheatrect.net.

Eugene Bender

Fiddler Eugene Bender will perform on Oct. 18 at 7:45 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The concert is free. For more information, call 203-876-9973.

Donna the Buffalo

Donna The Buffalo will perform on Oct. 18 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Phil Vassar

Phil Vassar will perform on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

About Time

About Time: The Masterwork of Margaret Brassler Kane (1909-2006) exhibit runs Oct. 19 through Feb. 3 at the Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit darienhistorical.org.

Benefit concert

Arena Rock — A Benefit Concert for CLASP will be held Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

JJ Grey

JJ Grey will perform on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $42. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bring Your Own Pumpkin

Bring Your Own Pumpkin is on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. There will be a Halloween pumpkin carving and decorating session for children and their adults. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

*Great Pumpkin Festival

The Great Pumpkin Festival is on Oct. 20 from 1-5 p.m. at Boothe Memorial Park, 5800 Main Street, Stratford. The festival will include scarecrow and pie baking contests, games, children’s crafts, food and entertainment. For more information, visit CelebrateStratford.com.

Fairfield Uncorked

The Fairfield Uncorked Wine Festival is on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lantern Tour

The Illuminating The Past: Lantern Tour is on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport. Creep through the cemetery with your lantern and guide to discover notable departed Westport residents. Registration is online. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

*Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat is on Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 108 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich. Tickets are $10 per family. For more information, visit fccog.org.

Darien dance

Evening of Dance is on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $15. Register in advance. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

Ari Hest

Ari Hest will perform on Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield with Ka-Na. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jackson Browne Tribute

Jackson Browne Tribute: Running On Empty will be on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $22-$37. For more information, visit bijoutheatrect.ticketfly.com.

Tibetan Cultural Festival

Tibetan Cultural Festival is on Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Do Ngak Kunphen Ling Tibetan Buddhist Center, 30 Putnam Park Road, Redding. The festival will include food, lectures, art demonstrations and live music. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit dnkldharma.org.

Smart Walk

Smart Walk for Smart Kids is on Oct. 21 at noon at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport. Proceeds will fund educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, and more. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit smartwalkforskld.dojiggy.com.

*Halloween Art Party

The Children’s Halloween Art Party is on Oct. 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the Silvermine School of Art, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. Kids will have treats, games and a Halloween parade around the campus. Tickets are $20. Registration is online. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner will perform on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

Ye-jin Han

Violinist Ye-jin Han will perform on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The suggested donation is $10. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Lost Negatives of Rock and Roll

An Evening with Michael Friedman: The Lost Negatives of Rock and Roll exhibit is on Oct. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Michael Friedman will be presenting a selection of his highly-acclaimed, black and white photographs of Rock & Roll’s most iconic performers. A $10 donation is suggested. For more information, call 203-266-1804.

Mountainfilm on Tour

Mountainfilm on Tour screening is on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gilbert Gottfried

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried will perform on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $37.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.