Binge and Repeat: Harrowing hauntings at Hill House

With Halloween creeping closer, I decided The Haunting of Hill House would be a nice seasonal series to binge. Full disclosure, I’m not a big horror fan. I can watch pretty much anything but I’m not one for slasher flicks or jump scares, I’m more of a thriller kind of gal. However, despite the few jump scares in this and the horror overtones, I was absolutely riveted by this spooky series.

From the title, viewers can glean that this series is about a haunted house, but what makes it slightly more interesting is that it is told through a series of flashbacks as the five Crain siblings reflect on their haunted childhood and the toll it took on their lives.

In the flashbacks the audience gets bits and pieces of the mysterious bumps in the night that tormented the Crain family and the residual grief that surrounds the death of the Crain matriarch.

Once the surviving family is reunited by unfortunate circumstances the ghosts of their past, both literal and figurative, move to the forefront of the plot to push the Crain family to return to Hill House.

What makes this series so enthralling, aside from the ghostly curiosity, are the giant and blaring questions about what actually happened to the Crain siblings” mother. Did their father kill her? Was she crazy? Did she commit suicide? The siblings grew up only hearing their father’s version of the story, that the house was haunted and it killed their mother — a narrative that the family dismissed as their father not wanting to tell them the truth. But now that the siblings are looking back on their strange childhood at Hill House they seem to be less and less sure about what happened to their mother.

The Haunting of Hill House has 10 episodes on Netflix. For viewers looking for more strange mysteries, check out Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events starring Neil Patrick Harris as the abhorrent Count Olaf trying to steal a fortune from a trio of orphans.