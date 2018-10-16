Boys soccer: Lawmen play Guilford to 0-0 draw

Jonathan Law played Guilford High to a 0-0 draw in SCC boys soccer action on Monday.

Coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen are 4-7-2 and need three more points to qualify for the state tournament,

The Lawmen will visit Career/Hillhouse next Monday at East Shore Field at 3:45, Notre Dame-West Haven on Wednesday at Veteran’s Stadium at 4 and then close out the regular season with a 6:30 p.m. match at Branford High on Thursday, Oct. 25.

Dan Majkut and the Law defense came up big against a 6-5-2 Guilford team.

“Majkut made three great saves, two coming from inside the six-yard box,” Gruber reported. “Troy Anderson, Lex Edwards, Kyle Goglia and Connor Dimuro led the defense.

“We had two great chances to take the lead, one in the first seven minutes of the game when Cole Zamora got behind the defense but Guilford’s goalie John Kosh made a good save.

“In the second half, we had a couple opportunities to take the lead but couldn’t beat Kosh.”