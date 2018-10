The City Clerk’s office located in the Parsons Municipal Office, 70 West River Street, will extend its hours on Thursday, Nov. 1, to accommodate voters who are in need of an absentee ballot for the upcoming Nov. 6, election.

The City Clerk’s office will be open until 7 p.m. on Nov. 1.

For information call 203-783-3210. For an Absentee Ballot Application, go to https://www.ci.milford.ct.us/sites/milfordct/files/news/absentee_ballot_application_2018.pdf