Obituary: Julia Marie Capozzi, 89, of Milford

Julie Marie (Puzzo) Capozzi, 89, a resident of Milford, CT, Stuart, FL and formerly of Watertown, CT peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones in her family home in Milford. She was the loving wife of 57 years to the late Dr. Richard Edward Capozzi, Sr.

Julie was born in Waterbury on May 6, 1929, daughter of the late Matilda (Rossi) and Joseph Puzzo, co-founder of Puzzo Bros. on Bank Street in Waterbury, CT. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and attended Post Junior College in Waterbury. Following her husband Richard’s graduation from Georgetown Dental School and during his service in the U.S. Army Dental Corps as Captain at DeWitt Army Hospital, the couple relocated from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Virginia.

Julie was employed at the Pentagon and worked for the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Military Affairs. Following their service, the loving couple raised their three children in Watertown, CT while Richard practiced General Dentistry for 35 years before retiring to Florida.

Always with her lifelong love by her side, Julie embraced life to the fullest — loving to entertain, travel, golf and sail. She and Richard spent winters at their home on Hutchinson Island and enjoyed the summer months with their children and grandchildren at their home on the shore in Milford. Julie was a lifetime member of St Mary’s and Waterbury Hospital and was on the Board of Waterbury Hospital Auxiliary for many years. Volunteer work and community service were commitments she enjoyed throughout her life. She also served on the board of Waterbury Women’s Dental Society and was a dedicated Den Mother at the YWCA.

Julie will be sadly missed by her two sons; Dr. Richard Capozzi Jr. and his wife Marianne of Milford, Steven James Capozzi and his wife Tina, also of Milford, her only daughter, Lisa Marie Capozzi-Lombard and her husband John of Watertown and her five grandchildren that were her true joy; John Michael Lombard, Sarah Marie Lombard, Samantha Capozzi and Jaime and Gianna Capozzi. She is survived by her sister; Thelma (Puzzo) Reeves of Torrington.

Arrangements are being held at the privacy of the family. Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury has been entrusted with handling Julie’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made in Julie’s memory to: Parkinson’s Disease Association of CT, PO Box 718, Old Mystic, Connecticut 06372; https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/connecticut.

For more info or to send e-condolences visit www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com.