After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

Arena Rock – A Benefit Concert For Clasp, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Night At The Museum: Bringing Art to Life, Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m., Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. The event, which will include a sophisticated, art-inspired scavenger hunt, live music, silent auction, food and tarot card readings. Tickets $50. Info: HousatonicMuseum.org.

Journey Through a Miracle, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., Country Club of Darien, 300 Mansfield Ave., Darien. Mike DelGuidice will perform at the gala. The gala will benefit the Tiny Miracles Foundation. Tickets $250. Info: ttmf.org.

The Four Seasons Ball Changing Seasons, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Proceeds will benefit The Kennedy Center‘s residential services for people with disabilities. Tickets $200. Info: thekennedycenterinc.org.

Walk the Runway, Nov. 4, 2-5 p.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. The local Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) chapter is hosting the fund-raiser for their scholarship fund. Tickets $35, $10 students. Info: email Anne Troxell at [email protected]

Heroes for Hope, Nov. 4, 6 p.m., Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd., Stamford. Leukemia survivor Andrew Faas will be the keynote speaker. Tickets $180. Info: ICRFonline.org/HeroesforHope2018.

SilverSource Benefit Luncheon, Nov. 7, 11 a.m., Serafina at the IC, 1620 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT. New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast will speak. Tickets $150. Info: silversource.org.

VOICES: A Show of Unity, Nov. 11, 5 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Trevor Noah will perform at the Anti-Defamation League’s fundraiser. Tickets $300. Info: theklein.org.

A Night Of Music, Nov. 17, 6 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The National Anthem will be performed by Denise Daniels Biagi, a few laughs with Fairfield’s own Gary MacNamara and musical performances from Shameless and Fleetwood Macked. Proceeds will benefit St. Vincent’s Swim the Sound. Tickets $50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.