Law to perform Arsenic and Old Lace

Jonathan Law High School, 20 Lansdale Ave., will perform Arsenic and Old Lace Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for General Admission and $7 for Senior Citizens, Children, and Students with a valid ID. During the Saturday matinee at 2pm, Senior Citizens are admitted for free.

We meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers; the antics of their nephew who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the activities of the other nephew-these require no further description or amplification here.

The cast includes Anna Malin as Abby Brewster, Riley Pastir as Martha Brewster, Justin Amaro as Mortimer Brewster, Luke McDonald as Jonathan Brewster, Joey Soto as Dr. Einstein, Connor Richards as Teddy Brewster and Alaina McCarvill as Elaine Harper.

For more information, contact the director, Christina Kalafut at [email protected]