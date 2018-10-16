Girls volleyball: Lauralton Crusaders top West Haven, 3-1

Lauralton Hall defeated West Haven 3-1 in an SCC Housatonic Division volleyball match on Monday.

The Crusaders (7-8, 3-4) dropped the first set 25-22 and then won the next three sets by the scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-18.

Theresa Piscitelli had 15 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces.

Sydney O’Neil 5 kills; Maddi Marrone 10 digs; and Bella Milici 3 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks.

Anna Farruggio had 10 assists and Sklyar Wingate 14 assists.

The Blue Devils (6-9, 0-7) were led by Irene Ronan 5 aces, 10 kills and 2 blocks; Nancy Tapia 5 kills, 17 digs and 2 blocks; and CC Condon 8 digs.