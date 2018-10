Foran High’s girls soccer team lost a 3-1 decision to Amity High on Monday.

Yasmine Lingane scored a first-half goal for coach Casey Blake’s Lions (2-8-3).

Cailey Esposito scored two goals, as the Spartans improved to 9-2-1.

Audrey Malin had the third Amity goal.

Foran’s Abigail Lucas had two saves; Amity’s Grace Lodewick one.