The Milford Sears store, located at the Connecticut Post Mall, is one of more than 140 Sears stores that will close.

Sears Holdings announced Monday that it will close 142 unprofitable stores near the end of the year. Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin shortly.

This is in addition to the previously announced closure of 46 unprofitable stores expected to be completed by November, according to a statement on the company’s website.