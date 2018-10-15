Letter: Former alderman says Maroney is passionate public servant

To the Editor:

I’m proud to call Milford my hometown – during the more than 20 years I spent living in Milford, I was most honored to represent our community on the Board of Aldermen. As a Milford native now living in Washington, D.C., I’m dismayed to see the poisonous nature of the national political climate impacting my hometown through the campaign of Rep. Pamela Staneski.

James Maroney is a passionate public servant with a record of working for our community without seeking recognition or fancy titles. Having known James for a number of years, I’m most impressed with how he acted after he lost a bid for State Representative in 2014. Despite no longer being in office, he didn’t stop working to better our community. He continued to advance the Milford Founder’s Walk project and advocated to better our educational system. Overall, I can think of no one more qualified and committed to continue the great legacy of Senator Gayle Slossberg.

On the contrary, Rep. Staneski has a checkered legislative history. While on the Board of Aldermen, she voted numerous times to increase taxes. And as a State Representative, has voted against legislation to protect domestic violence victims. These are just a few of her legislative missteps from her long professional political career. A brief look at Rep. Staneski’s resume makes it clear that she’s only looking for her next political stepping stone.

James is hands down the best candidate in this race and will make an excellent State Senator.

Justin M. Rosen

Former Alderman, Second District