Letter: Says Staneski has always advocated for women’s rights

To the Editor:

I find it quite surprising and disturbing that James Maroney is portraying Pam Staneski as someone who has “turned her back on women.” I have known Pam for years and she has always been and continues to be one of the biggest advocates for women and women’s rights. From spearheading diaper drives to helping keep the diaper bank stocked, mentoring young high school women throughout her years in public service, and supporting the non-profits that help families, Pam shows she has our backs and truly cares. To attack a woman who is admired by many in our community for her work, shows desperation. I am really disappointed because I thought better of James. My vote goes to Pam, I hope yours does as well.

Pat Liptak