Letter: Appalled at Maroney’s campaign tactics

To the Editor:

I am appalled by James Maroney’s campaign tactics trying to capitalize on a vote that Pam Staneski cast over six months before the 2016, yes that is right, the 2016 election.

Fact check — she was returned to office with resounding support after that vote. Why the outrage now? My thoughts, James Maroney is not focused on the Connecticut that his party has destroyed, but instead on smearing a committed public servant by tying the State Senate race to the toxic environment at the national level.

James Maroney’s mailers paint Pam as anti-woman, we know better — she is pro all.  Vote Pam in November, I am.

Sherri Carlson

 

Sherri Carlson


