Letter: A vote for Pam is a vote for all women

By Julia A. Smillie on October 15, 2018 in Lead News, Letters, Politics & Elections ·

To the Editor:

James Maroney recently sent out a hit piece full of mud on his opponent, Pam Staneski, saying she is ‘against protecting women.’

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Pam Staneski has spent her life working to make the lives of women better and protecting them.

Just this year alone, Pam championed a dual-arrest bill to ensure victims of domestic victims are protected and do not face arrest. Pam voted to guarantee women and children essential health benefits including emergency services, maternity and newborn care, mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment prescription drugs and pediatric services among other things. Pam also supported requiring 3-D imaging breast screening to better combat breast cancer in women.

So, as you can see Pam is on the forefront in the battle to protect women and women’s health.

Thank you, Pam Staneski for having our back I will have yours on November 6. A vote for Pam is a vote for all women.

Julia A. Smillie

 

Julia A. Smillie


