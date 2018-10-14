Letter: Supporting candidates who hold these truths as self-evident

To the Editor:
We are voting for candidates who hold these truths as self-evident:
All people are created equal
The purpose of government is to represent all its citizens
We are a nation of laws and no one is above the law
And who will
Work towards a more just society
Work to achieve a more sustainable world for current and future generations
Support citizens’ rights, health and safety over profits
Support and advance gun violence prevention
And who will
Act on these truths.
These are the values on the ballot. Vote your values on November 6.
Jeanne Cervin, Barbara Milton, Tessa Marquis, Ann Carter, Ann Berman, Nancy Iddings, Stacy Clark, Sarah Bromley, Anita Fernandez, Gail Dymling, Joy Duva, Susan Shaw, Phillip Givens