Girls volleyball: Lauralton loses to Shelton in five sets

Lauralton Hall lost to Shelton High, 3-2 in an SCC volleyball match in Milford on Saturday.

Lauralton (6-8) took sets three (25-21) and four (26-24).

Caroline Fabrizio had 4 aces, 5 digs and 6 service points.

Sydney O’Neil had 4 aces, 5 digs 1 block and 10 service points.

Theresa Piscitelli had 19 digs, 14 kills, 1 block, 1 assist and three service points.

Shelton (12-4) won sets one (25-20), two (25-20) and five (15-10).

Elizabeth Casinelli had 3 aces, 14 kills and 1 block.

Reem Abdel-Hack Hack had 3 aces, 11 kills and 5 blocks.

Sara DeMarco had 6 aces and 20 digs.

Jess Foss had 2 aces, 8 digs and 40 assists.