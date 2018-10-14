Milford Mirror

Letter: Resident says Maroney’s attack on Staneski made her ill

By Coreen Edwards on October 14, 2018 in Lead News, Letters, Politics & Elections ·

To the Editor:

This week I must admit I became physically ill when I went to my mailbox and saw a campaign mail ‘piece’ from James Maroney attacking a good friend of mine, Pam Staneski.

The disingenuous mailer claimed Pam Staneski is anti-woman, that she someone who does not support or care about domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

All these vicious attacks coming from a male candidate, a male who has no idea what it’s like to be a woman in a man’s world.

I couldn’t be any more disgusted by this negative attack on Pam. They obviously don’t know Pam and what she’s done for our community. As long as I’ve known Pam she has been there for us and I guarantee you she always will be.

Coreen Edwards

 

Coreen Edwards


