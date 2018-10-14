Milford Mirror

Letter: Resident says time for change, vote for Jagodzinski

To the Editor:

I am voting for Connie Jagodzinski for State Representative on Nov. 6.

Democrats have failed us all. It is time for a change. We need new leadership to take back our great State of Connecticut. We need someone with a plan and that is Connie.

She is a leader who is passionate and determined. She has taken an unwavering stand on tolls, and keeping them out of our state. She is prepared to target government waste and spending, recapture a revenue stream and cut taxes. We need lower taxes, not tolls. We need new leadership, not more Democrats who will just give us more of the same. She has a plan, Republicans have a plan, she is a leader, Republicans have leadership.

In November, vote Connie. Vote Republican

Mary Ann Bianchi   

 

