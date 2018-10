Lauralton Hall lost in three sets to East Haven on Friday night.

For the Crusaders (6-7), Skylar Wingate had 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 blocks and 11 assists.

Theresa Piscitelli had 2 kills and 8 digs.

Abby Paine had 4 kills and Maddi Marrone had 5 digs.

The Yellow Jacket’s (9-4) were led by Diana Kalman (17 kills), Alannah Doheny (8 kills, 6 digs) and Isabella Ragaini (35 assists).