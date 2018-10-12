Cross country: Feeney, Pastorok lead Lauralton Hall

Lauralton Hall lost to SCC cross country foes Hamden and Mercy of Middletown on Friday.
Mary Feeney placed seventh for coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders with a time of 21:21.
Mary Pastorok was eighth with a time of 21:22.
Lauralton Hall lost to SCC cross country foes Hamden and Mercy of Middletown on Friday.
Mary Feeney placed seventh for coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders with a time of 21:21.
Mary Pastorok was eighth with a time of 21:22.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484