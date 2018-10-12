Milford Mirror

Cross country: Feeney, Pastorok lead Lauralton Hall

By Milford Mirror on October 12, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Lauralton Hall lost to SCC cross country foes Hamden and Mercy of Middletown on Friday.

Mary Feeney placed seventh for coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders with a time of 21:21.

Mary Pastorok was eighth with a time of 21:22.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Says Maroney will ‘truly listen’ Next Post Volleyball: East Haven defeats Crusaders
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress