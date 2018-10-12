Letter: Says Maroney will ‘truly listen’

To the Editor:

I have known James Maroney since his tenure as our State Representative in the 119th and can honestly say he is one of the most approachable people I have ever met. No matter the problem, James will truly listen with both ears open and offer a sincere response. There is no need for him to give a vague political response, as he is not running as a politician, he is running as a citizen that is committed to fixing the problems in our state.

I cannot go a day without hearing people complain about the partisanship that plagues our government on both state and federal levels. I can proudly say that James is devoted to breaking these partisan lines to reach across the aisle, in order to enact meaningful legislation.

The 14th State Senate district needs a candidate who cares about the people they are representing and not the party that has endorsed them.

I will be voting for James Maroney on November 6, 2018.

Matthew Zancewicz