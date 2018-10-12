Second armed robbery downtown this week

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man they believe committed two armed robberies in downtown Milford this week.

The latest robbery occurred Wednesday, Oct. 10, at about 9:30 p.m. at the Taste of Thai Restaurant, located at 22 Broad Street in the Armory Square plaza.

Police said a man walked into the restaurant with a black semi-automatic handgun and took the cash from the register. The man then ran out into Armory Square, heading towards Broad Street.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5`10″, thin build, possibly with a mustache, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police said he is believed to be the same man involved in a robbery at People’s United Bank two nights before, on Monday, Oct. 8. Monday’s robbery took place at about 6:40 p.m. at the drive-thru of People’s United Bank, 190 Broad St. The male suspect walked up to the vehicle driver while he was in the drive-thru, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he take money out of his account and hand it to him. The suspect then left the area on foot heading in an unknown direction.

The Milford Police Department is urging residents and businesses in the Broad Street area to contact police immediately if they see anyone matching the description of the suspect in these two robberies, or if they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Police Department Detective Dennis Broderick at 203-783-4732, or [email protected] The case number is 5332-18.