Girls swimming and diving: Jonathan Law wins, 97-75

Jonathan Law’s girls swimming and diving team defeated East Haven/Wilbur Cross, 97-75, on Thursday.

Lily Baldieri was a double winner for coach Molly Anderson’s Lady Lawmen.

200 medley relay Law B. Nabors, H. Shane, E. Savoie, L. Baldieri 2:03.52; 200 freestyle: Norah Rome (EH) 2:02.46; 200 individual medley: Emma Savoie (Law) 2:24.59; 50 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 26.82; Diving: Christina Gleason (Law) 209.25; 100 butterfly: Jung Joo Kim (EH) 1:05.59; 100 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 58.85 ; 500 freestyle: Norah Rome (EH) 5:25.73; 200 freestyle relay: Law- A. Homorodean, B. Kinross, H. Rascoll, H. Shane 1:54.88; 100 backstroke Jung Joo Kim (EH) 1:07.69; 100 breaststroke: Alora McCarroll (EH) 1:20.39; 400 Freestyle Relay: (EH) S. Melendez, N. Rome, A. McCarroll, J. Kim 4:10.45

