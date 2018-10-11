Boys & Girls Village back in session after morning bomb scare

Classes have resumed at Boys & Girls Village on Wheelers Farms Road after a bomb scare interrupted morning activities.

The Milford Police Department announced on its Twitter page at around 11 a.m. that it had received a report of a bomb threat at Boys & Girls Village. The campus was evacuated, and all staff and students were accounted for, police said. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called to the school to investigate.

Before noon, the bomb squad had cleared the scene and Boys & Girls Village staff and students had resumed their normal schedule, police said.