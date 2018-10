The Jonathan Law boys cross country team finished its dual meet season with losses to perennial state powerhouses Guilford and Daniel Hand at Eisenhower Park.

Coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen ended the year with a 9-6 record and are preparing

for the SCC championships next Thursday at East Shore Park in New Haven.

They were once again led by Michael Loschiavo, Tyler McKenna-Hansen, Dan

Wasserman, Nick Shugrue, Charles Wang, Amir Elhelw and Luke Pleimann.