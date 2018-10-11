Milford Mirror

Southern Connecticut Conference fall sports playoff schedule

By Shelton Herald on October 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Southern Connecticut Conference has released its fall sports playoff schedule.

Boys and Girls Cross Country — defending champions are Xavier (boys), Guilford (girls)

Thursday, Oct. 18 at East Shore Park.

1 p.m. – Freshman Boys

1:40 p.m. – Varsity Girls

2:20 p.m. – Freshman Girls

3 p.m. – Varsity Boys  

3:40 p.m. – Junior Varsity Girls

4:20 p.m. – Junior Varsity Boys

 

Boys Soccer — defending champion is Daniel Hand

Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Thursday, Nov. 1 @West Haven HS – 7:30 p.m.

 

Girls Soccer – defending champion is Daniel Hand

Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Thursday, Nov. 1 @West Haven  HS – 5:30 p.m.

 

Girls Volleyball – defending champion is Cheshire

First Round  – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Quarterfinals – Tues., Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Thurs., Nov. 1 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Sat, Nov. 3 @East Haven HS – 6 p.m.

 

Field Hockey – defending champion is Daniel Hand

Quarterfinals – Sat., Oct. 27 @Higher Seeds

Semifinals – Tuesday, Oct. 30 @Higher Seeds

Championship – Sat., Nov. 3 @Guilford HS – 3 p.m.

 

Girls Swimming – defending champion is Cheshire

Diving – Saturday, Oct. 27 @Sheehan HS  – 10 a.m.

Qualifier – Monday, Oct. 29 @Cheshire Community Pool – 4 p.m.

Championship – Thurs., Nov. 1 @Southern Connecticut State University – 6 p.m.

