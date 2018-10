Lauralton Hall dropped a 28-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 decision to Wilbur Cross in an SCC conference volleyball match to Wilbur Cross on Wednesday night.

Theresa Piscitelli had 11 kills, 7 aces and 8 digs.

Sydney O’Neil had 4 kills and 4 aces.

Skylar Wingate had 15 assists for the Crusaders (6-6).

For the Governors (8-3), Nayele Cruz had 7 kills and Kandie Everett had 5 kills.