Cross country: Foran’s Mia Williams, Kevin Preneta take firsts

By Milford Mirror on October 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High girls cross country team defeated Hillhouse High, 15-50, on the %K course at Eisenhower Park on Wednesday.

Coach Shannon Ramsey’s Lions improved to 6-4.

Individual results: 1. Mia Williams (F), 22:00, 2. Haley Ruane (F), 22:03, 3. De’Janey Davis (HH), 22:05, 4. Emma Cote (F), 22:17, 5. Jada Boyd (HH), 22:44; 6. Jenna French (F), 22:52; 7. Katharine Harrison (F), 23:17; 8. Maggie Cummings (F), 23:35; 9. Samantha Inthapanhya (F), 23:44; 10. Iris Chen (F), 24:37.

Coach Dick Jeyne’s boys team was edged out 28-29 by the Academics.

Individual results: 1. Kevin Preneta (F), 19:21, 2. Talib McBride (HH), 19:31, 3. Ryan Martinez (HH), 19:53, 4. Mike Melillo (F), 20:10, 5. Hector Morales (HH), 20:11; 6. Argelys Nunez-Espinal (HH), 21:02; 7. James Rodriguez (F), 21:47; 8. Brett Dumais (F), 21:55 9. Jake Duggan (F), 21:58; Alex Conte (F), 22:14.

