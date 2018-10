Foran High lost to Shelton High, 3-1, in an SCC girls volleyball match in Milford on Wednesday.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions (3-11), split the first two sets, 25-12, 20-25, before Shelton (11-2) won out 25-16, 25-11.

Foran was led by Sam O’Neill with 6 kills.

Shelton’s Reem Abdel-Hack had 1 dig, 9 kills and 8 blocks.

Grace Boles had 4 aces, 6 digs and 5 kills.

Jessica Jayakar had 6 aces, 14 digs, 6 kills and 2 assists.