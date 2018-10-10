Milford Mirror

Girls cross country: Jonathan Law takes on two of the best

By Milford Mirror on October 10, 2018

When the Jonathan Law girls cross country played host tos two of the top programs on an unseasonably warm October day at Eisenhower Park on Thursday, the Lady Lawmen lost to Guilford, 15-50, and Daniel Hand-Madison, 18-45.

Law was led by Katie Konareski, just in her second race back from shin splints, who took eighth overall in 21:44 for the 5,000-meter course.

The race was won by Guilford’s Meredith Bloss, who dominated the field winning in 19:27.

Law’s second runner was Laura Dennigan in 16th overall (22:47) with Jenna Wasserman and Jordyn Konlian taking 20th and 21st in 23:07 and 23:23, respectively.

Running fifth for Law was Lindsay Konlian in 21st place (23:23).

Law’s record is now 12-5.

Guilford captured the head-to-head meet with Hand, 22-33, to remain undefeated.

