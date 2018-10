Jonathan Law swept Sacred Heart Academy, 3-0, in an SCC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen improved to 9-4 with the 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 victory.

Katie McNellis had 5 aces, Katie Eighmy 4 aces, 7 kills and 4 digs and Eden van Waveren had 9 kills

Leading SHA were Jillian Manning (11 kills) and Annie-Jorden Tomaszek (13/13 serving, 3 aces).