Letter: Veteran says Staneski is most qualified for Senate seat

By John A. Stavola on October 10, 2018

To the Editor:

I am a 76-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran that served in the Cuban Missile Crisis 1960 to 1964. Whenever I had a question regarding our state, I would contact Ms. Pam Staneski. Pam not only answered my questions, but personally came to my home to speak with me. Pam Staneski is above reproach in every way.

I believe Pam Staneski is the most qualified person to be our State Senator as her qualifications are impeccable; she is a very committed individual and truly cares about her citizens and state.

At this time, we need strong representation in our government and Pam is the best choice for the position of Senator. I will vote for Pam Staneski for Senator.

 

John A. Stavola

