Girls volleyball: Lady Lawmen sweep Foran Lions

The Jonathan Law girls volleyball team used dominant net play in all three sets, along with consistent serving, and in the process defeated city rival Foran, 3-0, on Tuesday night in the Edna Fraser Gym.

The Lady Lawmen won their eighth match of the season against four losses and qualified for the Class L state tournament.

Law won on set game scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-22, in sweeping the two-game series and not losing a set in doing so.

Law got a 13-kill night out of senior Katie Eighmy, while Maddy Lulu had seven kills and Eden van Waveren and Alexis Neider added six each.

In addition to her 13 kills, Eighmy had four service aces.

Pam Ellison had 15 digs to lead the defense and setter Eryn Mower recorded 15 assists.

“We’ve been getting better and better with each match,” said Law coach Stacy Loch. “Once we get a lead, we’ve been trying to work hard and keep it. It’s nice to beat them twice and qualify for the state tourney.”

The loss dropped the Lions to 3-10 and they must now win five of their remaining seven matches to make it into the postseason.

Briana Brassell led Foran with seven kills and three blocked shots. Britney Lynch had 11 digs.

“They’re a very good team,” said Foran coach Julie Johnson. “Of course, we didn’t help ourselves tonight. Our passing wasn’t good and when you don’t pass well you can’t hit well.”

The Lions started the night strong, taking a 9-2 lead in the opening set, but the Lady Lawmen rallied behind their net game and never let up after that.