Campaign announces 13 endorsements for Beatty

Ellen Beatty, the Democratic candidate for the 119th House seat and a two-term Milford alderman, has received endorsements from the Connecticut Education Association, the American Association of University Professors, the Connecticut State Building Trades, the Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of Connecticut and the Connecticut Young Democrats, bringing her number of endorsements to 13, her campaign committee announced last week.

Jeff Leake, President of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA), said the CEA endorsement recognizes candidates who have shown their commitment and support of public education and the rights of teachers.

Beatty was the first woman to hold the position of associate vice president of academic affairs at Southern Connecticut State University. She is a tenured professor of nursing and is now Faculty Emerita of Public Health.