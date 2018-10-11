This Weekend: Concerts, plays and more

Art on Main

The Ridgefield Art on Main exhibit runs Oct. 11 through Nov. 9 at Farmers Insurance, 448 Main Street, Ridgefield. An opening reception will be held on Oct. 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].

The Ripple Effect

Suicide: The Ripple Effect will be screened on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at 46 Bank Street, New Milford. The screening is hosted by Ability Beyond. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit gathr.us/screening/24105.

Whitney Houston Show

The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show is on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $24-$52. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

StoryFest

The Saugatuck StoryFest runs Oct. 12-14 at the Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport. For more information, visit saugatuckstoryfest.com.

Beat Bugs

Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure will run Oct. 12-28 at the Milford Arts Council Theatre, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Pantochino Productions will be putting on the musical based on the Netflix series Beat Bugs. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit pantochino.com.

Yale band

Celebrating 100 Years of the Yale Bands is on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at 500 College Street, New Haven. The concert is free.

Chapell & Gisser

Chapell and Jason Gisser will perform on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Fruition

Fruition will perform on Oct. 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan will perform on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $31.50-$65. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Legacy Tour

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Tour will be performed on Oct., 12 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Carl Palmer, a founding member of both ELP and Asia, will perform a musical celebration of his late band mates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, and their group, ELP. Tickets are $45-$95. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rubber Soul

The Fab Faux: Rubber Soul will be performed on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Uncle Vanya

Uncle Vanya will be staged Oct. 13-21 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit wcsu.edu/svpa/events.asp.

Open Studios

The Fall Open Studios Art Tour is on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Weston Town Hall, 56 Norfield Road, Weston. Studios of the Weston artists include those of Jeff Tallman, Charles Douthat, Alison Wachstein, Rosalin Shaffer, Bruce Ando, Liz Ward and John Lawless. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit westonarts.org.

Innovation Day

Innovation Day is on Oct. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The event is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Richter art show

The Richter 40th Annual Juried Art Show is on Oct. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Richter Association for the Arts, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Spaghetti dinner

A spaghetti dinner will be held on Oct. 13 at 4:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $12.

*Ghost Night

Things That Go Bump in the Night … Ghost Night is on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. The event is for children ages 8-12. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

City of Pearls

The City of Pearls gala is on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, 1800 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The India Cultural Center of Greenwich is hosting the gala. Sitarist Hidayat Husain Khan, tabla player Enayet Hossain and fusion dance team UConn Surya will perform. The gala will also have a silent auction, dinner and dancing. Proceeds will fund the center’s cultural classes and events. Tickets are $200. For more information, visit one.bidpal.net/iccgala2018/welcome.

Travel with the Victorians

The Travel with the Victorians Gala is on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk. The event will feature a black-tie dinner, silent and live auctions, a special presentation by award-winning author, historian, and journalist Tony Perrottet, the exhibit preview of The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway and the mansion’s first National Legacy Award honoring New Canaan resident Mimi Findlay. For more information, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Kathleen Madigan

Comedian Kathleen Madigan will perform on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Another Tequila Sunris

Another Tequila Sunrise will perform on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. The concert is hosted by Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit adath.ticketleap.com/another-tequila-sunrise.

Music Learning Center

Music Learning Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration is on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The proceeds will be donated to Dream Come True. For more information, visit bit.ly/MLC-25thAnniversary.

A Hard Day’s Night

The Fab Faux: A Hard Day’s Night will be performed on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bettman & Halpin

Bettman & Halpin will perform on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Voices Café, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are$25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Bernstein at 100

Bernstein at 100 is on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.

Wet Paint

The Wet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio exhibit runs Oct. 14-21 at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

George Chaplin

The Sublime Wavelength George Chaplin: Paintings and Pastels exhibit runs Oct. 14 through Nov. 10 at the Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Abilis 5K

The Walk/Run for Abilis is on Oct. 14 at 7:30 a.m. at the Greenwich Point Park, 7 Tods Driftway, Greenwich. The event includes a three-mile run for runners of all levels and a one-mile walk that is accessible to strollers and wheelchairs. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit abilis.us/walkrun.

Music in Nature

Music in Nature is on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton. The Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus will perform with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit musiconthehillCT.org.

Hot to Trot Trio

The Hot to Trot trio will perform their show A Lighthearted Look At Love On The Rocks on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Easton Public Library 693 Morehouse Road, Easton. The concert is free. For more information, visit eastonartscouncil.org.

Drew Petersen

Pianist Drew Petersen will perform on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Silvermine School of Music, 36 Comstock Hill Avenue, Norwalk. Advance registration is required. For more information, call 203-847-8106.