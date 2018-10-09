Moms unveil new Little Library at Eisenhower Park Wednesday

The MOMS Club of Milford and West Haven will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, unveiling its own Little Free Library at Bodie’s Place in Eisenhower Park on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

Through establishing a Little Free Library, the MOMS Club of Milford & West Haven hopes to foster literacy by providing an innovative solution to improve book access, making reading a part of people’s day-to-day lives in a sustainable way and creating a lasting impact in the community.

Since its inception in December of 2009, the Little Free Library movement has exploded with book-exchange boxes popping up across the globe from Wisconsin to Uganda and Australia. With an initial goal of creating 2,500 libraries worldwide, there is currently an international network of more than 60,000 Little Free Libraries. Each year, nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries.

The MOMS Club is an international nonprofit organization offering support to all mothers, those that work outside the home and those who stay home with their children. Serving the moms of Milford and West Haven for more than 10 years, we are proud of the work we have accomplished and the goals we have set to continue supporting the community around us.