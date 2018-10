Two fishermen escaped injury after their boat drifted onto the rock jetty at the mouth of the Housatonic River, between Stratford and Milford, around 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

Stratford fire and police moved the fishermen to safety, Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said.

SeaTow was working to remove the boat, which suffered hull damage, from the rock.